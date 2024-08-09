Brokers Offer Predictions for SIGA Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SIGA Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 48.55%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $652.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 251.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 602,091 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

