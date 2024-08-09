Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

BAM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.43. The company had a trading volume of 59,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,707. The stock has a market cap of C$21.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.72. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$39.38 and a 52 week high of C$61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.1064726 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total transaction of C$1,668,727.26. Insiders own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

