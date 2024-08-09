Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM remained flat at $39.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 846,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,058. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

