Brookfield Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BN)

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Brookfield has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years. Brookfield has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of BN stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 406,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.