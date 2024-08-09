Brookfield Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BN)

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Brookfield has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years. Brookfield has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 406,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.