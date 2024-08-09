Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.1 %

BN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

