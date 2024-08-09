BTIG Research Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $135.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.75. 1,725,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,499,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 6,007.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

