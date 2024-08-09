BTIG Research Raises Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $64.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE ESNT opened at $59.45 on Monday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,326,000 after buying an additional 258,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

