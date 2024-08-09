Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2026 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.93.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

