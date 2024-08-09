Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,475. Bumble has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bumble by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

