Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMBL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bumble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Bumble from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bumble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bumble from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

Bumble Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 8,717,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Bumble has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bumble by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 97,948 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bumble by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bumble by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

