Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

Get Bumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bumble

Bumble Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 8,717,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bumble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,948 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bumble by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bumble by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.