Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CBT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55. Cabot has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.

In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

