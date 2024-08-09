Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Cabot Price Performance
NYSE CBT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55. Cabot has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabot Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
