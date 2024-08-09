Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,643,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

