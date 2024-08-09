Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.08

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$46.08 and last traded at C$46.51, with a volume of 16011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CGY. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calian Group

Calian Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$545.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.37.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.