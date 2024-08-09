Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Director Catherine Gignac Buys 5,500 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Director Catherine Gignac acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$45.46 and a 52 week high of C$76.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.55.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.67.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.