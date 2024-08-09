Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target to GBX 85

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
PANR opened at GBX 18.60 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58).
