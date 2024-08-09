Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target to GBX 85

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

PANR opened at GBX 18.60 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

