Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$21.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$23.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at C$22.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$20.04 and a 1 year high of C$25.94. The firm has a market cap of C$33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 288.46%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

