Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.56 and last traded at C$8.02. Approximately 16,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 124,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 11.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$796.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0202475 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

