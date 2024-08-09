Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $216.38

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$216.38 and last traded at C$137.78, with a volume of 60990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$139.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.
Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.5 %
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
