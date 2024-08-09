Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$175.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$160.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$148.83. 58,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,364. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$126.25 and a 12-month high of C$169.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$138.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

