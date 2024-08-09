Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$175.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$160.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.