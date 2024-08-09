Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,904 shares of company stock worth $6,607,149. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

MMC stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.05. 483,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.