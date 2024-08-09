Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

AON stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.56. 303,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,484. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.13.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

