Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $761,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $173,692,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,347,000 after purchasing an additional 383,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $75,493,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,725. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.26. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $283.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

