Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $514,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 4.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $41,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.
GE Vernova Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,263. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.42.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
