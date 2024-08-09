Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $217.10. 729,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,509. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.89.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

