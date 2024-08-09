Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.1% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9,216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 196,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,732 shares of company stock worth $7,982,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. 550,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $87.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

