Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 640,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,510. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
