Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 640,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,510. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.