Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.0 %

SYY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Profile



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.



