Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.31. 2,116,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,524. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.