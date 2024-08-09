Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,193 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 265,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,656. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $95.08. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

