Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,991. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.