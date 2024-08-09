Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IJR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,991. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
