Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.40.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.00. The stock had a trading volume of 245,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,532. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.36. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $284.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

