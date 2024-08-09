Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 9,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,277. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,673.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 216.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.