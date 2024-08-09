CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading Down 6.1%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 128,383,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 152,212,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £9.97 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.28.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

