Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 17.82 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.83. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

