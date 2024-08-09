Capreit (TSE:CAR) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$275.82 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

About Capreit

