Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 247932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Capri by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

