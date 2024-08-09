Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Down 5.6%

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.86 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). Approximately 320,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 196,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.60 ($0.37).
Carclo Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22. The company has a market capitalization of £20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -313.33 and a beta of 0.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Rachel Amey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,150 ($1,469.65). Company insiders own 36.72% of the company’s stock.
Carclo Company Profile
Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.
