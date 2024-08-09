CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. 1,441,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,831. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CarGurus by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in CarGurus by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $24,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

