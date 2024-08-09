Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRBU. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 483,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,347. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

