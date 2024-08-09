Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 35,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 207,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

