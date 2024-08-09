Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Sells $4,026,758.10 in Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,888. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.