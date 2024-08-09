Cartica Acquisition (NASDAQ:CITEU) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. 328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

