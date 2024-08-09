Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 0.6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.51 and last traded at $134.22. 477,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,476,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Carvana Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity at Carvana

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 3.37.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $10,338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,240,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,033,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,426,056 shares of company stock valued at $296,603,968. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

