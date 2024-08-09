Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.80.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $103.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $108.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $5,128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

