Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Reduced by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.30. 1,667,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.43. The stock has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

