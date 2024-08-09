Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Given New $422.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $382.00 to $422.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $366.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.53. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $426.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,477.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

