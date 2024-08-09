CCM Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,489,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

GILD traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,060,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

