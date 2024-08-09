CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 861 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

