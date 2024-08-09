Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $60.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s current price.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. 204,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.